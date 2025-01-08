Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Shares Dip Amid Market Uncertainty

LIVE UPDATES

2 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2025, by -0.63 %. The stock closed at 510.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 507 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.