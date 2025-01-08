Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Shares Dip Amid Market Uncertainty

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹498.35 and closed slightly lower at ₹497.95. The stock reached a high of ₹521.05 and a low of ₹497.75 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹196,646 crores, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹896.75 and a low of ₹430.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 413,950 shares for the day.
Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power share price is at ₹507 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹497.42 and ₹521.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹497.42 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 521.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Power has decreased by 0.46% today, currently trading at ₹507.85. Over the past year, Adani Power shares have dropped by 5.88%, also settling at ₹507.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 10.20%, reaching 23,707.90 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.7%
|3 Months
|-16.91%
|6 Months
|-29.67%
|YTD
|-3.7%
|1 Year
|-5.88%
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|521.32
|Support 1
|497.42
|Resistance 2
|533.33
|Support 2
|485.53
|Resistance 3
|545.22
|Support 3
|473.52
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 413 k.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹521.05 & ₹497.75 yesterday to end at ₹510.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend