Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Shares Dip Amid Market Uncertainty

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2025, by -0.63 %. The stock closed at 510.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 507 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 498.35 and closed slightly lower at 497.95. The stock reached a high of 521.05 and a low of 497.75 during the session. With a market capitalization of 196,646 crores, the stock has a 52-week high of 896.75 and a low of 430.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 413,950 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2025, 09:31 AM IST Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power trading at ₹507, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹510.2

Adani Power Live Updates: Adani Power share price is at 507 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 497.42 and 521.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 497.42 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 521.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

08 Jan 2025, 09:19 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Power has decreased by 0.46% today, currently trading at 507.85. Over the past year, Adani Power shares have dropped by 5.88%, also settling at 507.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 10.20%, reaching 23,707.90 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.7%
3 Months-16.91%
6 Months-29.67%
YTD-3.7%
1 Year-5.88%
08 Jan 2025, 09:01 AM IST Stock to watch tomorrow: Adani Power shares in focus after THIS Care rating update

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stock-to-watch-tomorrow-adani-power-shares-in-focus-after-this-care-rating-update-11736247651366.html

08 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1521.32Support 1497.42
Resistance 2533.33Support 2485.53
Resistance 3545.22Support 3473.52
08 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6380 k

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 413 k.

08 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed at ₹497.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 521.05 & 497.75 yesterday to end at 510.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

