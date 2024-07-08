Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 08 Jul 2024, by -0.48 %. The stock closed at 712.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 708.85 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock opened at 710.95 and closed at 712.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 714.7 and the low was 706.75. The market capitalization stood at 273399.12 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 896.75 and 235.7, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 484714 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹712.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 714.7 & 706.75 yesterday to end at 712.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

