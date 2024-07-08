Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock opened at ₹710.95 and closed at ₹712.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹714.7 and the low was ₹706.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹273399.12 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹896.75 and ₹235.7, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 484714 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹712.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹714.7 & ₹706.75 yesterday to end at ₹712.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.