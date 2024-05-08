Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 08 May 2024, by -1.5 %. The stock closed at 588.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 580 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock showed a slight decrease on the last trading day, opening at 589.4 and closing at 588.85. The high for the day was 596.2 while the low was 577. The market capitalization stands at 223,702.46 crore. The 52-week high and low are 647 and 214 respectively. The BSE volume for Adani Power was 148,544 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Adani Power share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1592.3Support 1573.0
Resistance 2603.95Support 2565.35
Resistance 3611.6Support 3553.7
08 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Adani Power share price Today : Adani Power volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3298 k

The trading volume yesterday was 18.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 148 k.

08 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹588.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 596.2 & 577 yesterday to end at 588.85. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

