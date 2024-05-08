Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock showed a slight decrease on the last trading day, opening at ₹589.4 and closing at ₹588.85. The high for the day was ₹596.2 while the low was ₹577. The market capitalization stands at ₹223,702.46 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹647 and ₹214 respectively. The BSE volume for Adani Power was 148,544 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|592.3
|Support 1
|573.0
|Resistance 2
|603.95
|Support 2
|565.35
|Resistance 3
|611.6
|Support 3
|553.7
The trading volume yesterday was 18.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 148 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹596.2 & ₹577 yesterday to end at ₹588.85. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!