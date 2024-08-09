Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went up today, 09 Aug 2024, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 690.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 691.05 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at 694.8, reached a high of 700, and closed at 690.9. The lowest point for the day was 686.1. The market capitalization stood at 266533.77 crore. The 52-week high and low were 896.75 and 264.75 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 180082 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7500 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 111.61% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 180 k.

09 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹690.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 700 & 686.1 yesterday to end at 691.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

