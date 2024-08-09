Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at ₹694.8, reached a high of ₹700, and closed at ₹690.9. The lowest point for the day was ₹686.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹266533.77 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹896.75 and ₹264.75 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 180082 shares.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 111.61% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 180 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹700 & ₹686.1 yesterday to end at ₹691.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.