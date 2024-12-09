Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 09 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:18 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 09 Dec 2024, by -0.21 %. The stock closed at 537.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 536.25 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 540 and closed slightly lower at 537.4. The stock reached a high of 546 and a low of 534.3 during the session. With a market capitalization of 207,291.2 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 262,814. Over the past year, Adani Power has experienced a 52-week high of 896.75 and a low of 430.85.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Dec 2024, 09:18 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power's share price has increased by 1.06%, currently trading at 541.95. However, over the past year, the stock has declined by 4.68%, also priced at 541.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.68%, reaching 24,677.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.37%
3 Months-16.08%
6 Months-30.11%
YTD2.09%
1 Year-4.68%
09 Dec 2024, 08:49 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1542.87Support 1532.27
Resistance 2549.78Support 2528.58
Resistance 3553.47Support 3521.67
09 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19476 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 78.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 262 k.

09 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹537.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 546 & 534.3 yesterday to end at 536.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

