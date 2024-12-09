Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 09 Dec 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹540 and closed slightly lower at ₹537.4. The stock reached a high of ₹546 and a low of ₹534.3 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹207,291.2 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 262,814. Over the past year, Adani Power has experienced a 52-week high of ₹896.75 and a low of ₹430.85.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power's share price has increased by 1.06%, currently trading at ₹541.95. However, over the past year, the stock has declined by 4.68%, also priced at ₹541.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.68%, reaching 24,677.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.37%
|3 Months
|-16.08%
|6 Months
|-30.11%
|YTD
|2.09%
|1 Year
|-4.68%
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|542.87
|Support 1
|532.27
|Resistance 2
|549.78
|Support 2
|528.58
|Resistance 3
|553.47
|Support 3
|521.67
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 78.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 262 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹546 & ₹534.3 yesterday to end at ₹536.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.