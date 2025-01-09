Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹511.75 and closed at ₹510.20, reflecting a slight decrease. The stock reached a high of ₹515.05 and a low of ₹500.25 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹194,756.1 crore, the company’s shares have seen a significant 52-week high of ₹896.75 and a low of ₹430.85. The BSE volume for the day was 354,199 shares.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 57.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 354 k.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹515.05 & ₹500.25 yesterday to end at ₹504.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend