Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 09 Jan 2025, by -1.14 %. The stock closed at 510.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 504.4 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 511.75 and closed at 510.20, reflecting a slight decrease. The stock reached a high of 515.05 and a low of 500.25 during the day. With a market capitalization of 194,756.1 crore, the company’s shares have seen a significant 52-week high of 896.75 and a low of 430.85. The BSE volume for the day was 354,199 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6331 k

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 57.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 354 k.

09 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed at ₹510.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 515.05 & 500.25 yesterday to end at 504.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

