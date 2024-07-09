Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 09 Jul 2024, by -1.54 %. The stock closed at 708.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 697.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at 707.15, reached a high of 712 and a low of 693.05, closing at 708.85. The market capitalization was 269,195.05 crore. The 52-week high was 896.75 and the 52-week low was 235.7. The BSE volume for the day was 241,030 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6394 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 241 k.

09 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹708.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 712 & 693.05 yesterday to end at 708.85. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.