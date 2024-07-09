Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at ₹707.15, reached a high of ₹712 and a low of ₹693.05, closing at ₹708.85. The market capitalization was ₹269,195.05 crore. The 52-week high was ₹896.75 and the 52-week low was ₹235.7. The BSE volume for the day was 241,030 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 241 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹712 & ₹693.05 yesterday to end at ₹708.85. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.