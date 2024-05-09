Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock opened at ₹580.55 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was ₹587.75, while the low was ₹572.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹223,432.47 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹647 and ₹214 respectively. On the BSE, the trading volume was 151,688 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume yesterday was 25.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 151 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹587.75 & ₹572.25 yesterday to end at ₹580. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
