Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 09 May 2024, by -0.12 %. The stock closed at 580 per share. The stock is currently trading at 579.3 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock opened at 580.55 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was 587.75, while the low was 572.25. The market capitalization stood at 223,432.47 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 647 and 214 respectively. On the BSE, the trading volume was 151,688 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Adani Power share price Today : Adani Power volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3165 k

The trading volume yesterday was 25.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 151 k.

09 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹580 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 587.75 & 572.25 yesterday to end at 580. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.