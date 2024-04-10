Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 10 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 10 Apr 2024, by 0.99 %. The stock closed at 610.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 616.3 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock opened at 616.9 and closed at 610.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 632 and the low was 610.5. The market capitalization was 237,703.15 crore. The 52-week high was 647, and the 52-week low was 185.1. The BSE volume for the day was 210,172 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹610.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Power had a trading volume of 210,172 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of 610.25.

