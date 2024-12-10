Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹539.5 and closed at ₹536.25, reflecting a slight decrease. The stock reached a high of ₹543.8 and a low of ₹534 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹206,770.5 crore, the company's shares have fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹896.75 and a low of ₹430.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 590,890 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 77.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 590 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹543.8 & ₹534 yesterday to end at ₹535.7. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.