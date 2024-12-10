Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 10 Dec 2024, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 536.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 535.7 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 539.5 and closed at 536.25, reflecting a slight decrease. The stock reached a high of 543.8 and a low of 534 during the day. With a market capitalization of 206,770.5 crore, the company's shares have fluctuated between a 52-week high of 896.75 and a low of 430.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 590,890 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19592 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 77.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 590 k.

10 Dec 2024, 08:06 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹536.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 543.8 & 534 yesterday to end at 535.7. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

