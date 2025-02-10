Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹505.75 and closed at ₹503.60, experiencing a high of ₹507.40 and a low of ₹491.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹190,494.58 crore, with a trading volume of 570,687 shares on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹896.75 and a low of ₹430.85, reflecting significant price fluctuations.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|503.67
|Support 1
|487.97
|Resistance 2
|513.03
|Support 2
|481.63
|Resistance 3
|519.37
|Support 3
|472.27
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹660.0, 33.62% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹660.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹660.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 53.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 570 k.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹507.40 & ₹491.25 yesterday to end at ₹493.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend