Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹506.5 and closed slightly lower at ₹504.4. The stock reached a high of ₹508.1 and a low of ₹496.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹191,979.14 crore, the stock has seen significant fluctuations over the past year, with a 52-week high of ₹896.75 and a low of ₹430.85. The BSE volume for the day was 126,766 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|505.22
|Support 1
|493.77
|Resistance 2
|512.73
|Support 2
|489.83
|Resistance 3
|516.67
|Support 3
|482.32
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 70.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1723 k & BSE volume was 126 k.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹508.1 & ₹496.75 yesterday to end at ₹497.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend