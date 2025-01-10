Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2025, by -1.32 %. The stock closed at 504.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 497.75 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 506.5 and closed slightly lower at 504.4. The stock reached a high of 508.1 and a low of 496.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately 191,979.14 crore, the stock has seen significant fluctuations over the past year, with a 52-week high of 896.75 and a low of 430.85. The BSE volume for the day was 126,766 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1505.22Support 1493.77
Resistance 2512.73Support 2489.83
Resistance 3516.67Support 3482.32
10 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power volume yesterday was 1850 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 6249 k

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 70.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1723 k & BSE volume was 126 k.

10 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed at ₹504.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 508.1 & 496.75 yesterday to end at 497.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.