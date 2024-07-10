Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at ₹697.05, reached a high of ₹745, and closed at ₹697.95. The low for the day was ₹696. The market capitalization stood at ₹279,763.07 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹896.75 and ₹235.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5,943,408 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Power has increased by 0.46% and is currently trading at ₹728.70. Over the past year, Adani Power's shares have surged by 199.50% to reach ₹728.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 26.23% to 24433.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.02%
|3 Months
|9.32%
|6 Months
|34.31%
|YTD
|38.05%
|1 Year
|199.5%
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|747.05
|Support 1
|698.6
|Resistance 2
|770.25
|Support 2
|673.35
|Resistance 3
|795.5
|Support 3
|650.15
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 148.06% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹745 & ₹696 yesterday to end at ₹697.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend