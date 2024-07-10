Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went up today, 10 Jul 2024, by 3.93 %. The stock closed at 697.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 725.35 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at 697.05, reached a high of 745, and closed at 697.95. The low for the day was 696. The market capitalization stood at 279,763.07 crore. The 52-week high and low were 896.75 and 235.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5,943,408 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jul 2024, 09:16 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Power has increased by 0.46% and is currently trading at 728.70. Over the past year, Adani Power's shares have surged by 199.50% to reach 728.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 26.23% to 24433.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.02%
3 Months9.32%
6 Months34.31%
YTD38.05%
1 Year199.5%
10 Jul 2024, 08:48 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1747.05Support 1698.6
Resistance 2770.25Support 2673.35
Resistance 3795.5Support 3650.15
10 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6879 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 148.06% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.

10 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹697.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 745 & 696 yesterday to end at 697.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

