Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹746.9 and a close price of ₹749.2. The high for the day was ₹772.2 and the low was ₹733.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹295923.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹896.75, while the 52-week low was ₹230.95. The BSE volume for the day was 551434 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|778.8
|Support 1
|741.9
|Resistance 2
|793.8
|Support 2
|720.0
|Resistance 3
|815.7
|Support 3
|705.0
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 551 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹772.2 & ₹733.4 yesterday to end at ₹749.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend