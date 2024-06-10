Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went up today, 10 Jun 2024, by 2.41 %. The stock closed at 749.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 767.25 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power's stock on the last day had an open price of 746.9 and a close price of 749.2. The high for the day was 772.2 and the low was 733.4. The market capitalization stood at 295923.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 896.75, while the 52-week low was 230.95. The BSE volume for the day was 551434 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1778.8Support 1741.9
Resistance 2793.8Support 2720.0
Resistance 3815.7Support 3705.0
10 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11899 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 551 k.

10 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹749.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 772.2 & 733.4 yesterday to end at 749.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

