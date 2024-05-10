Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:52 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 10 May 2024, by 5.83 %. The stock closed at 579.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 613.05 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at 587.05, reached a high of 622, and closed at 579.3. The company's market cap stands at 236449.64 cr with a 52-week high of 647 and a low of 214. The BSE trading volume for the day was 1287919 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST Adani Power share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1627.33Support 1591.83
Resistance 2642.42Support 2571.42
Resistance 3662.83Support 3556.33
10 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Adani Power share price Today : Adani Power volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4286 k

The trading volume yesterday was 402.7% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1287 k.

10 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹579.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 622 & 587.05 yesterday to end at 579.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

