Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at ₹587.05, reached a high of ₹622, and closed at ₹579.3. The company's market cap stands at ₹236449.64 cr with a 52-week high of ₹647 and a low of ₹214. The BSE trading volume for the day was 1287919 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|627.33
|Support 1
|591.83
|Resistance 2
|642.42
|Support 2
|571.42
|Resistance 3
|662.83
|Support 3
|556.33
The trading volume yesterday was 402.7% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1287 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹622 & ₹587.05 yesterday to end at ₹579.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
