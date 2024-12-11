Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹537.65 and closed slightly lower at ₹535.7. The stock reached a high of ₹538.5 and a low of ₹522.9 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹206,693.4 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹896.75 and a low of ₹430.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 220,936 shares for Adani Power.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|534.53
|Support 1
|523.78
|Resistance 2
|541.52
|Support 2
|520.02
|Resistance 3
|545.28
|Support 3
|513.03
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 81.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 220 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹538.5 & ₹522.9 yesterday to end at ₹527.25. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.