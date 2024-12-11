Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 11 Dec 2024, by -1.58 %. The stock closed at 535.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 527.25 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 537.65 and closed slightly lower at 535.7. The stock reached a high of 538.5 and a low of 522.9 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 206,693.4 crore, with a 52-week high of 896.75 and a low of 430.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 220,936 shares for Adani Power.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1534.53Support 1523.78
Resistance 2541.52Support 2520.02
Resistance 3545.28Support 3513.03
11 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19711 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 81.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 220 k.

11 Dec 2024, 08:06 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹535.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 538.5 & 522.9 yesterday to end at 527.25. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

