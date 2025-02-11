Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 11 Feb 2025, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 493.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 491.30 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 496.90 and closed at 493.95, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 499 and a low of 488.10 during the session. With a market capitalization of 189,472.59 crore, Adani Power's performance is notable, especially considering its 52-week high of 896.75 and low of 430.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 246,658 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7715 k

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 62.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 246 k.

11 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed at ₹493.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 499 & 488.10 yesterday to end at 491.30. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

