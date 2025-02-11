Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹496.90 and closed at ₹493.95, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹499 and a low of ₹488.10 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹189,472.59 crore, Adani Power's performance is notable, especially considering its 52-week high of ₹896.75 and low of ₹430.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 246,658 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 62.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 246 k.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹499 & ₹488.10 yesterday to end at ₹491.30. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend