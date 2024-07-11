Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at ₹734 and closed at ₹725.35. The high for the day was ₹737.85 and the low was ₹714.2. The market cap stood at ₹280534.45 cr. The 52-week high and low were ₹896.75 and ₹235.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 910262 shares.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.73% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 910 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹737.85 & ₹714.2 yesterday to end at ₹727.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend