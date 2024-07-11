Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went up today, 11 Jul 2024, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 725.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 727.35 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at 734 and closed at 725.35. The high for the day was 737.85 and the low was 714.2. The market cap stood at 280534.45 cr. The 52-week high and low were 896.75 and 235.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 910262 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7064 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.73% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 910 k.

11 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹725.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 737.85 & 714.2 yesterday to end at 727.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

