Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 11 Jun 2024, by -0.88 %. The stock closed at 769.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 763.1 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at 775.1, reached a high of 779.95 and a low of 760, before closing at 769.85. The market capitalization stood at 294,747.27 crore. The 52-week high was 896.75 and the 52-week low was 230.95. The BSE volume for the day was 130,291 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 11:17 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Today, Adani Power's stock price dropped by 0.65% to reach 764.85, while its counterparts are showing mixed performance. Adani Green Energy is declining, whereas NTPC, Power Grid Corporation Of India, and Tata Power are experiencing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.17% and 0.28% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NTPC367.02.450.67395.0182.65355867.65
Adani Power764.85-5.0-0.65896.75230.95294998.06
Adani Green Energy1870.0-17.3-0.922173.65816.0296214.07
Power Grid Corporation Of India317.451.70.54346.9177.6295247.55
Tata Power449.851.950.44464.3215.65143816.68
11 Jun 2024, 10:52 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -67.45% lower than yesterday

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The volume of Adani Power traded until 10 AM is down by 67.45% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at 765.8, a decrease of 0.53%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.

11 Jun 2024, 10:34 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power touched a high of 769.9 & a low of 760.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1771.33Support 1761.63
Resistance 2775.47Support 2756.07
Resistance 3781.03Support 3751.93
11 Jun 2024, 10:11 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live:

11 Jun 2024, 09:57 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Today, Adani Power's share price dropped by 0.79% to reach 763.75, while its counterparts are showing a mixed trend. Adani Green Energy is declining, whereas NTPC, Power Grid Corporation of India, and Tata Power are experiencing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.03% each.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NTPC366.41.850.51395.0182.65355285.85
Adani Power763.75-6.1-0.79896.75230.95294573.79
Adani Green Energy1875.0-12.3-0.652173.65816.0297006.09
Power Grid Corporation Of India316.951.20.38346.9177.6294782.52
Tata Power450.752.850.64464.3215.65144104.41
11 Jun 2024, 09:33 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹769.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 779.95 & 760 yesterday to end at 769.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

