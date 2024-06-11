Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at ₹775.1, reached a high of ₹779.95 and a low of ₹760, before closing at ₹769.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹294,747.27 crore. The 52-week high was ₹896.75 and the 52-week low was ₹230.95. The BSE volume for the day was 130,291 shares traded.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Today, Adani Power's stock price dropped by 0.65% to reach ₹764.85, while its counterparts are showing mixed performance. Adani Green Energy is declining, whereas NTPC, Power Grid Corporation Of India, and Tata Power are experiencing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.17% and 0.28% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NTPC
|367.0
|2.45
|0.67
|395.0
|182.65
|355867.65
|Adani Power
|764.85
|-5.0
|-0.65
|896.75
|230.95
|294998.06
|Adani Green Energy
|1870.0
|-17.3
|-0.92
|2173.65
|816.0
|296214.07
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|317.45
|1.7
|0.54
|346.9
|177.6
|295247.55
|Tata Power
|449.85
|1.95
|0.44
|464.3
|215.65
|143816.68
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The volume of Adani Power traded until 10 AM is down by 67.45% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at ₹765.8, a decrease of 0.53%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power touched a high of 769.9 & a low of 760.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|771.33
|Support 1
|761.63
|Resistance 2
|775.47
|Support 2
|756.07
|Resistance 3
|781.03
|Support 3
|751.93
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Today, Adani Power's share price dropped by 0.79% to reach ₹763.75, while its counterparts are showing a mixed trend. Adani Green Energy is declining, whereas NTPC, Power Grid Corporation of India, and Tata Power are experiencing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.03% each.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹779.95 & ₹760 yesterday to end at ₹769.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend