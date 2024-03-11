Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Adani Power stock price went down today, 11 Mar 2024, by -0.33 %. The stock closed at 568.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 567 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Adani Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Power opened at ₹579 and closed at ₹575.05, with a high of ₹579 and a low of ₹555.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹219,421.26 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹589.3 and the low was at ₹166.25. The BSE volume for the day was 73,291 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Mar 2024, 09:40:07 AM IST
Adani Power share price update :Adani Power trading at ₹567, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹568.9
The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the price is ₹567 with a percent change of -0.33% and a net change of -1.9. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
11 Mar 2024, 09:30:04 AM IST
Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
2.29%
3 Months
-5.46%
6 Months
57.98%
YTD
7.94%
1 Year
203.78%
11 Mar 2024, 09:00:48 AM IST
Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹568.9, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹575.05
Adani Power stock is currently priced at ₹568.9 with a percent change of -1.07 and a net change of -6.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
11 Mar 2024, 08:00:14 AM IST
Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹575.05 on last trading day
On the last day, Adani Power had a trading volume of 73291 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹575.05.
