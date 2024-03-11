Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 11 Mar 2024, by -0.33 %. The stock closed at 568.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 567 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Power opened at 579 and closed at 575.05, with a high of 579 and a low of 555.05. The market capitalization stood at 219,421.26 crore. The 52-week high was at 589.3 and the low was at 166.25. The BSE volume for the day was 73,291 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Mar 2024, 09:40 AM IST Adani Power share price update :Adani Power trading at ₹567, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹568.9

The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the price is 567 with a percent change of -0.33% and a net change of -1.9. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

11 Mar 2024, 09:30 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.29%
3 Months-5.46%
6 Months57.98%
YTD7.94%
1 Year203.78%
11 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹568.9, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹575.05

Adani Power stock is currently priced at 568.9 with a percent change of -1.07 and a net change of -6.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

11 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹575.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Power had a trading volume of 73291 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 575.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!