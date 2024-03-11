Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Power opened at ₹579 and closed at ₹575.05, with a high of ₹579 and a low of ₹555.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹219,421.26 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹589.3 and the low was at ₹166.25. The BSE volume for the day was 73,291 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the price is ₹567 with a percent change of -0.33% and a net change of -1.9. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.29%
|3 Months
|-5.46%
|6 Months
|57.98%
|YTD
|7.94%
|1 Year
|203.78%
Adani Power stock is currently priced at ₹568.9 with a percent change of -1.07 and a net change of -6.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Adani Power had a trading volume of 73291 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹575.05.
