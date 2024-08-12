Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹698.45 and closed at ₹691.05, after reaching a high of ₹703.25 and a low of ₹692. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹268,095.83 crore. The stock's 52-week range is between ₹896.75 and ₹264.75. A total of 197,045 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 75.36% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 197 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹703.25 & ₹692 yesterday to end at ₹695.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.