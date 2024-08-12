Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went up today, 12 Aug 2024, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 691.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 695.1 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 698.45 and closed at 691.05, after reaching a high of 703.25 and a low of 692. The company's market capitalization stood at 268,095.83 crore. The stock's 52-week range is between 896.75 and 264.75. A total of 197,045 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8051 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 75.36% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 197 k.

12 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹691.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 703.25 & 692 yesterday to end at 695.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

