Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹525.85 and closed at ₹527.25, with a high of ₹530.5 and a low of ₹518. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹203,183.5 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹896.75 and a low of ₹430.85. The trading volume on the BSE was 529,483 shares, reflecting active investor interest.
12 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed at ₹527.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹530.5 & ₹518 yesterday to end at ₹519.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend