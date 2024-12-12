Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 12 Dec 2024, by -1.48 %. The stock closed at 527.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 519.45 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 525.85 and closed at 527.25, with a high of 530.5 and a low of 518. The company's market capitalization stood at 203,183.5 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 896.75 and a low of 430.85. The trading volume on the BSE was 529,483 shares, reflecting active investor interest.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed at ₹527.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 530.5 & 518 yesterday to end at 519.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

