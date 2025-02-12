Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went up today, 12 Feb 2025, by 1.39 %. The stock closed at 491.30 per share. The stock is currently trading at 498.15 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 491.40 and closed slightly lower at 491.30. The stock reached a high of 511.85 and a low of 488.20 during the session. With a market capitalization of 192,114.33 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of 896.75 and above its 52-week low of 430.85. A total of 925,405 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2025, 09:17 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Power has decreased by 0.33%, currently trading at 496.50. Over the past year, the price of Adani Power shares has declined by 12.35%, also settling at 496.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.84%, reaching 23071.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.93%
3 Months-14.36%
6 Months-28.95%
YTD-6.68%
1 Year-12.35%
12 Feb 2025, 08:50 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1509.0Support 1485.2
Resistance 2522.35Support 2474.75
Resistance 3532.8Support 3461.4
12 Feb 2025, 08:32 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 660.0, 32.49% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 660.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 660.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy110.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
12 Feb 2025, 08:18 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6183 k

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 109.3% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 925 k.

12 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed at ₹491.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 511.85 & 488.20 yesterday to end at 498.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

