Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹491.40 and closed slightly lower at ₹491.30. The stock reached a high of ₹511.85 and a low of ₹488.20 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹192,114.33 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹896.75 and above its 52-week low of ₹430.85. A total of 925,405 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Power has decreased by 0.33%, currently trading at ₹496.50. Over the past year, the price of Adani Power shares has declined by 12.35%, also settling at ₹496.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.84%, reaching 23071.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.93%
|3 Months
|-14.36%
|6 Months
|-28.95%
|YTD
|-6.68%
|1 Year
|-12.35%
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|509.0
|Support 1
|485.2
|Resistance 2
|522.35
|Support 2
|474.75
|Resistance 3
|532.8
|Support 3
|461.4
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹660.0, 32.49% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹660.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹660.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 109.3% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 925 k.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹511.85 & ₹488.20 yesterday to end at ₹498.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend