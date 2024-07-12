Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 12 Jul 2024, by -0.85 %. The stock closed at 727.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 721.2 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock opened at 730.75 and closed at 727.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 732.20, while the low was 716. The market capitalization stood at 278,162.44 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 896.75 and 235.70 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 176,101 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1728.43Support 1716.63
Resistance 2736.12Support 2712.52
Resistance 3740.23Support 3704.83
12 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6829 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 176 k.

12 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹727.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 732.2 & 716 yesterday to end at 721.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

