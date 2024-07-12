Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock opened at ₹730.75 and closed at ₹727.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹732.20, while the low was ₹716. The market capitalization stood at ₹278,162.44 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹896.75 and ₹235.70 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 176,101 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|728.43
|Support 1
|716.63
|Resistance 2
|736.12
|Support 2
|712.52
|Resistance 3
|740.23
|Support 3
|704.83
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 176 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹732.2 & ₹716 yesterday to end at ₹721.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend