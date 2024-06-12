Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at ₹766, closed at ₹762.75, with a high of ₹768 and a low of ₹760.35. The market capitalization was ₹295,171.54 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹896.75 and ₹230.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 33,491 shares traded.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -32.89% lower than yesterday
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The volume of Adani Power traded by 10 AM is 32.89% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹760.25, a decrease of 0.33%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power touched a high of 766.05 & a low of 761.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|764.6
|Support 1
|759.55
|Resistance 2
|767.85
|Support 2
|757.75
|Resistance 3
|769.65
|Support 3
|754.5
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power's stock price is down by 0.06% at ₹762.3, while its competitors like NTPC, Adani Green Energy, Power Grid Corporation Of India, and Tata Power are experiencing gains today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.41% and 0.52% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NTPC
|368.15
|0.55
|0.15
|395.0
|182.65
|356982.76
|Adani Green Energy
|1857.0
|0.1
|0.01
|2173.65
|816.0
|294154.83
|Adani Power
|762.3
|-0.45
|-0.06
|896.75
|230.95
|294014.54
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|320.65
|4.1
|1.3
|346.9
|177.6
|298223.74
|Tata Power
|452.45
|4.0
|0.89
|464.3
|215.65
|144647.9
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹762.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹768 & ₹760.35 yesterday to end at ₹762.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend