Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:01 AM IST Trade
Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went up today, 12 Jun 2024, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 762.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 765.3 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at 766, closed at 762.75, with a high of 768 and a low of 760.35. The market capitalization was 295,171.54 crore. The 52-week high and low were 896.75 and 230.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 33,491 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jun 2024, 11:01 AM IST Modi 3.0: Can Anil Ambani's Reliance Power follow Gautam Adani's power business to emerge as next market leader?

Reliance Power share price has risen 33% in the last five straight sessions

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/modi-3-0-can-anil-ambanis-reliance-power-follow-gautam-adanis-power-business-to-emerge-as-next-market-leader-11718168652296.html

12 Jun 2024, 10:47 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -32.89% lower than yesterday

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The volume of Adani Power traded by 10 AM is 32.89% lower than yesterday, with the price at 760.25, a decrease of 0.33%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.

12 Jun 2024, 10:33 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power touched a high of 766.05 & a low of 761.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1764.6Support 1759.55
Resistance 2767.85Support 2757.75
Resistance 3769.65Support 3754.5
12 Jun 2024, 10:13 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live:

12 Jun 2024, 09:54 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power's stock price is down by 0.06% at 762.3, while its competitors like NTPC, Adani Green Energy, Power Grid Corporation Of India, and Tata Power are experiencing gains today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.41% and 0.52% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NTPC368.150.550.15395.0182.65356982.76
Adani Green Energy1857.00.10.012173.65816.0294154.83
Adani Power762.3-0.45-0.06896.75230.95294014.54
Power Grid Corporation Of India320.654.11.3346.9177.6298223.74
Tata Power452.454.00.89464.3215.65144647.9
12 Jun 2024, 09:31 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹762.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 768 & 760.35 yesterday to end at 762.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

