Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 12 Mar 2024

Adani Power stock price went down today, 12 Mar 2024, by -0.5 %. The stock closed at 568.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 566.05 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's last day saw the opening price at ₹569 and closing at ₹568.9 with a high of ₹572 and a low of ₹560.35. The market cap stood at ₹218,322.03 crore. The 52-week high was ₹589.3 and the low was ₹166.25. The BSE volume for the day was 145,902 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Mar 2024, 08:00:51 AM IST
Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹568.9 on last trading day
On the last day, Adani Power had a trading volume of 145,902 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of ₹568.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!