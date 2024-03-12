Active Stocks
Mon Mar 11 2024 15:57:12
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 153.50 -2.38%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 285.15 -2.53%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,427.05 -1.33%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,028.00 -1.09%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 773.50 -1.86%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 12 Mar 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 12 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 12 Mar 2024, by -0.5 %. The stock closed at 568.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 566.05 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price TodayPremium
Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's last day saw the opening price at 569 and closing at 568.9 with a high of 572 and a low of 560.35. The market cap stood at 218,322.03 crore. The 52-week high was 589.3 and the low was 166.25. The BSE volume for the day was 145,902 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Mar 2024, 08:00:51 AM IST

Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹568.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Power had a trading volume of 145,902 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of 568.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie