Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 12 Mar 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's last day saw the opening price at ₹569 and closing at ₹568.9 with a high of ₹572 and a low of ₹560.35. The market cap stood at ₹218,322.03 crore. The 52-week high was ₹589.3 and the low was ₹166.25. The BSE volume for the day was 145,902 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹568.9 on last trading day
On the last day, Adani Power had a trading volume of 145,902 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of ₹568.9.