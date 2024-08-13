Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹660.05 and closed at ₹695.1. The stock reached a high of ₹695.1 and a low of ₹619. The market capitalization stood at ₹266,340.92 crore. The 52-week high and low for Adani Power are ₹896.75 and ₹264.75, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,618,357 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power's share price has increased by 1.49% and is currently trading at ₹700.85. Over the past year, Adani Power's shares have surged by 140.02% to ₹700.85. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 25.28% to 24,347.00 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.09%
|3 Months
|6.21%
|6 Months
|23.08%
|YTD
|31.68%
|1 Year
|140.02%
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|717.77
|Support 1
|643.77
|Resistance 2
|742.88
|Support 2
|594.88
|Resistance 3
|791.77
|Support 3
|569.77
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 215.39% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 1618 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹695.1 & ₹619 yesterday to end at ₹690.55. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.