Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 13 Aug 2024, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 695.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 690.55 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 660.05 and closed at 695.1. The stock reached a high of 695.1 and a low of 619. The market capitalization stood at 266,340.92 crore. The 52-week high and low for Adani Power are 896.75 and 264.75, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,618,357 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Aug 2024, 09:19 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power's share price has increased by 1.49% and is currently trading at 700.85. Over the past year, Adani Power's shares have surged by 140.02% to 700.85. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 25.28% to 24,347.00 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.09%
3 Months6.21%
6 Months23.08%
YTD31.68%
1 Year140.02%
13 Aug 2024, 08:49 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1717.77Support 1643.77
Resistance 2742.88Support 2594.88
Resistance 3791.77Support 3569.77
13 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 29 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9403 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 215.39% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 1618 k.

13 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹695.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 695.1 & 619 yesterday to end at 690.55. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.