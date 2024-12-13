Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went up today, 13 Dec 2024, by 3.97 %. The stock closed at 519.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 540.05 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 519.25 and closed slightly higher at 519.45. The stock experienced a high of 561.85 and a low of 513.30, showcasing some volatility. With a market capitalization of 200,271.6 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of 896.75 and above its low of 430.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,787,355 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power volume yesterday was 28 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21104 k

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.05% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

13 Dec 2024, 08:06 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed at ₹519.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 561.85 & 513.3 yesterday to end at 540.05. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

