Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹519.25 and closed slightly higher at ₹519.45. The stock experienced a high of ₹561.85 and a low of ₹513.30, showcasing some volatility. With a market capitalization of ₹200,271.6 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹896.75 and above its low of ₹430.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,787,355 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.05% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹561.85 & ₹513.3 yesterday to end at ₹540.05. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.