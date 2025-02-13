Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 13 Feb 2025

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹500.95 and closed at ₹498.15, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹504.80 and a low of ₹482.55 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹193,444.84 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹896.75 and above its 52-week low of ₹430.85. The BSE recorded a volume of 956,861 shares traded.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Power has increased by 0.67%, currently trading at ₹504.95. However, over the past year, the price of Adani Power shares has decreased by 12.35%, also standing at ₹504.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.93%
|3 Months
|-14.36%
|6 Months
|-28.95%
|YTD
|-6.68%
|1 Year
|-12.35%
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|510.15
|Support 1
|487.7
|Resistance 2
|518.75
|Support 2
|473.85
|Resistance 3
|532.6
|Support 3
|465.25
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹660.0, 31.58% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹660.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹660.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.62% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 956 k.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹504.80 & ₹482.55 yesterday to end at ₹501.60. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend