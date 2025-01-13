Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 13 Jan 2025, by -3.18 %. The stock closed at 497.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 481.9 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 497.05 and closed slightly higher at 497.75. The stock reached a high of 501.95 and a low of 478.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately 185,865.89 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of 896.75 and above its 52-week low of 430.85. The BSE volume for the day was 263,111 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1496.75Support 1472.3
Resistance 2512.05Support 2463.15
Resistance 3521.2Support 3447.85
13 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5030 k

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 263 k.

13 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed at ₹497.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 501.95 & 478.5 yesterday to end at 481.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

