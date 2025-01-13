Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹497.05 and closed slightly higher at ₹497.75. The stock reached a high of ₹501.95 and a low of ₹478.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹185,865.89 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹896.75 and above its 52-week low of ₹430.85. The BSE volume for the day was 263,111 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|496.75
|Support 1
|472.3
|Resistance 2
|512.05
|Support 2
|463.15
|Resistance 3
|521.2
|Support 3
|447.85
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 263 k.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹501.95 & ₹478.5 yesterday to end at ₹481.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend