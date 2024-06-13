Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at ₹766, closed at ₹762.75 with a high of ₹768 and a low of ₹754.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹293,840.89 crore. The 52-week high was ₹896.75 and the 52-week low was ₹230.95. The BSE volume for the day was 257,516 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹762.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹768 & ₹754.55 yesterday to end at ₹762.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend