Active Stocks
Wed Mar 13 2024 09:34:01
  1. ITC share price
  2. 427.90 5.85%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 149.95 -1.64%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,005.90 -1.05%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,463.75 0.26%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 334.85 -2.90%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock falls as trading takes a hit
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock falls as trading takes a hit

1 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 13 Mar 2024, by -1.8 %. The stock closed at 566.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 555.85 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price TodayPremium
Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock opened at 566, closed at 566.05, with a high of 566 and a low of 544. The market capitalization stands at 214387.95 crore. The 52-week high was at 589.3 and the low was at 166.25. The BSE volume for the day was 93948 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Mar 2024, 09:32:16 AM IST

Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.68%
3 Months1.56%
6 Months43.96%
YTD5.89%
1 Year158.53%
13 Mar 2024, 09:02:59 AM IST

Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹555.85, down -1.8% from yesterday's ₹566.05

Adani Power stock is currently priced at 555.85 with a percent change of -1.8 and a net change of -10.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

13 Mar 2024, 08:03:25 AM IST

Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹566.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, Adani Power had a trading volume of 93,948 shares with a closing price of 566.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie