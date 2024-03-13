Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock falls as trading takes a hit

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock opened at ₹566, closed at ₹566.05, with a high of ₹566 and a low of ₹544. The market capitalization stands at ₹214387.95 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹589.3 and the low was at ₹166.25. The BSE volume for the day was 93948 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.68%
|3 Months
|1.56%
|6 Months
|43.96%
|YTD
|5.89%
|1 Year
|158.53%
Adani Power stock is currently priced at ₹555.85 with a percent change of -1.8 and a net change of -10.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading on the BSE, Adani Power had a trading volume of 93,948 shares with a closing price of ₹566.05.
