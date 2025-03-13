Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹518.95 and closed at ₹512.45, experiencing a high of ₹527.15 and a low of ₹512.05. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹199,403.75 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹896.75 and a low of ₹430.85. The BSE recorded a volume of 392,203 shares traded during the session, reflecting active market participation.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 529.43 and 515.28 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 515.28 and selling near hourly resistance 529.43 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|521.38
|Support 1
|512.93
|Resistance 2
|526.82
|Support 2
|509.92
|Resistance 3
|529.83
|Support 3
|504.48
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹527.15 & ₹512.05 yesterday to end at ₹517. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.