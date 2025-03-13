Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went up today, 13 Mar 2025, by 0.89 %. The stock closed at 512.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 517 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 518.95 and closed at 512.45, experiencing a high of 527.15 and a low of 512.05. The company's market capitalization stands at 199,403.75 crore, with a 52-week high of 896.75 and a low of 430.85. The BSE recorded a volume of 392,203 shares traded during the session, reflecting active market participation.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Mar 2025, 11:36 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 529.43 and 515.28 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 515.28 and selling near hourly resistance 529.43 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1521.38Support 1512.93
Resistance 2526.82Support 2509.92
Resistance 3529.83Support 3504.48
13 Mar 2025, 11:23 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed at ₹512.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 527.15 & 512.05 yesterday to end at 517. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

