Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 13 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 13 May 2024, by -1.62 %. The stock closed at 613.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 603.1 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Power opened at 615 and closed at 613.05. The high for the day was 630 and the low was 600. The market capitalization of Adani Power is 232,611.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 647 and the 52-week low is 214. The BSE volume for the day was 1,184,953 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:19 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Adani Power has decreased by 0.25% and is currently trading at 601.60. Over the past year, Adani Power's shares have surged by 148.55% to reach 601.60. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.26%
3 Months4.34%
6 Months51.0%
YTD14.84%
1 Year148.55%
13 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Adani Power share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1622.27Support 1591.27
Resistance 2642.13Support 2580.13
Resistance 3653.27Support 3560.27
13 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Adani Power share price Today : Adani Power volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4665 k

The trading volume yesterday was 88.53% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 1184 k.

13 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹613.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 630 & 600 yesterday to end at 613.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

