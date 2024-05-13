Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 13 May 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Power opened at ₹615 and closed at ₹613.05. The high for the day was ₹630 and the low was ₹600. The market capitalization of Adani Power is ₹232,611.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹647 and the 52-week low is ₹214. The BSE volume for the day was 1,184,953 shares.
The share price of Adani Power has decreased by 0.25% and is currently trading at ₹601.60. Over the past year, Adani Power's shares have surged by 148.55% to reach ₹601.60. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.26%
|3 Months
|4.34%
|6 Months
|51.0%
|YTD
|14.84%
|1 Year
|148.55%
The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|622.27
|Support 1
|591.27
|Resistance 2
|642.13
|Support 2
|580.13
|Resistance 3
|653.27
|Support 3
|560.27
The trading volume yesterday was 88.53% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 1184 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹630 & ₹600 yesterday to end at ₹613.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
