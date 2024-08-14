Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹691.25 and closed slightly lower at ₹690.55. The stock reached a high of ₹702.6 and a low of ₹686, with a market capitalization of ₹265,800.95 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹896.75 and ₹274.65, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 355,325 shares.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.71% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 355 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹702.6 & ₹686 yesterday to end at ₹689.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.