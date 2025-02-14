Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2025, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 501.60 per share. The stock is currently trading at 498.80 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 503.95 and closed at 501.60, experiencing a high of 506.10 and a low of 493.50. The company's market capitalization stands at 192,365.01 crores. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 896.75 and a low of 430.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 303,906 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2025, 08:50 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1505.08Support 1495.93
Resistance 2510.22Support 2491.92
Resistance 3514.23Support 3486.78
14 Feb 2025, 08:34 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 660.0, 32.32% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 660.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 660.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy110.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
14 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4981 k

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 303 k.

14 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed at ₹501.60 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 506.10 & 493.50 yesterday to end at 498.80. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

