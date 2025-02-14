Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2025

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹503.95 and closed at ₹501.60, experiencing a high of ₹506.10 and a low of ₹493.50. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹192,365.01 crores. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹896.75 and a low of ₹430.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 303,906 shares for the day.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|505.08
|Support 1
|495.93
|Resistance 2
|510.22
|Support 2
|491.92
|Resistance 3
|514.23
|Support 3
|486.78
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹660.0, 32.32% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹660.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹660.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 303 k.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹506.10 & ₹493.50 yesterday to end at ₹498.80. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend