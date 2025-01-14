Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹479.7 and closed at ₹481.9, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹479.7 and a low of ₹445.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹186,020.2 crore, the stock has seen significant fluctuations, with a 52-week high of ₹896.75 and a low of ₹430.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 373,307 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed at ₹481.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹479.7 & ₹445.35 yesterday to end at ₹450.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend