Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock opened at ₹763.65 and closed at ₹761.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹769.75 and the low was ₹750.20. The market capitalization stood at ₹290,755.34 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹896.75 and ₹230.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 232,509 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|765.73
|Support 1
|746.03
|Resistance 2
|777.57
|Support 2
|738.17
|Resistance 3
|785.43
|Support 3
|726.33
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 232 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹769.75 & ₹750.2 yesterday to end at ₹761.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend