Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 14 Jun 2024, by -1.05 %. The stock closed at 761.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 753.85 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock opened at 763.65 and closed at 761.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 769.75 and the low was 750.20. The market capitalization stood at 290,755.34 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 896.75 and 230.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 232,509 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jun 2024, 08:48 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1765.73Support 1746.03
Resistance 2777.57Support 2738.17
Resistance 3785.43Support 3726.33
14 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11883 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 232 k.

14 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹761.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 769.75 & 750.2 yesterday to end at 761.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

