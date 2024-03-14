Active Stocks
Wed Mar 13 2024 15:59:35
  1. ITC share price
  2. 422.40 4.49%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 143.50 -5.87%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 973.05 -4.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 264.30 -7.28%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,460.10 0.01%
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 14 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 14 Mar 2024, by -4.99 %. The stock closed at 555.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 528.1 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price TodayPremium
Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock opened at 557.65 and closed at 555.85 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 560 and the low was 528.1. The market capitalization stood at 203,684.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 589.3 and the 52-week low is 166.25. The BSE volume for the day was 148,886 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Mar 2024, 08:01:30 AM IST

Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹555.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, Adani Power had a volume of 148,886 shares with a closing price of 555.85.

