Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

6 min read . Updated: 14 May 2024, 10:38 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 14 May 2024, by 0.5 %. The stock closed at 595 per share. The stock is currently trading at 598 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price TodayPremium
Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock on the last trading day opened at 603.75, reached a high of 605, and a low of 580.8 before closing at 603.1. The market capitalization stood at 229487.87 crore. The 52-week high was 647 and the 52-week low was 214. The BSE volume for the day was 590427 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:38:03 AM IST

Adani Power share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Power touched a high of 598.5 & a low of 590.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1599.12Support 1591.27
Resistance 2602.73Support 2587.03
Resistance 3606.97Support 3583.42
14 May 2024, 10:16:01 AM IST

Adani Power Live Updates

14 May 2024, 10:00:42 AM IST

Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Adani Power's stock price dropped by 0.29% to reach 593.3, while its counterparts in the market are experiencing mixed results. Adani Green Energy and Adani Energy Solutions are both declining, whereas Power Grid Corporation Of India and Tata Power are showing an upward trend. The overall market performance is reflected in the benchmark indices, with Nifty and Sensex both recording gains of 0.16% and 0.18% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Power Grid Corporation Of India311.34.851.58317.4172.54289527.8
Adani Green Energy1695.0-20.05-1.172016.0816.0268493.51
Adani Power593.3-1.7-0.29647.0214.0228832.25
Tata Power422.010.22.48464.3201.75134913.06
Adani Energy Solutions986.1-5.35-0.541250.0686.9109998.73
14 May 2024, 09:31:51 AM IST

Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power trading at ₹598, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹595

Adani Power share price is at 598 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 581.13 and 605.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 581.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 605.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

14 May 2024, 09:24:16 AM IST

Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Adani Power remained unchanged at 595.00 today. Over the past year, Adani Power shares have increased by 147.00% to reach 595.00, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 20.14% to 22112.90 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.99%
3 Months3.4%
6 Months52.3%
YTD13.28%
1 Year147.0%
14 May 2024, 08:47:46 AM IST

Adani Power share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1605.43Support 1581.13
Resistance 2617.37Support 2568.77
Resistance 3629.73Support 3556.83
14 May 2024, 08:20:54 AM IST

Adani Power share price Today : Adani Power volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4846 k

The trading volume yesterday was 2.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 590 k.

14 May 2024, 08:05:04 AM IST

Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹603.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 605 & 580.8 yesterday to end at 603.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

