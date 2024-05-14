Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock on the last trading day opened at ₹603.75, reached a high of ₹605, and a low of ₹580.8 before closing at ₹603.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹229487.87 crore. The 52-week high was ₹647 and the 52-week low was ₹214. The BSE volume for the day was 590427 shares.
Adani Power touched a high of 598.5 & a low of 590.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|599.12
|Support 1
|591.27
|Resistance 2
|602.73
|Support 2
|587.03
|Resistance 3
|606.97
|Support 3
|583.42
Today, Adani Power's stock price dropped by 0.29% to reach ₹593.3, while its counterparts in the market are experiencing mixed results. Adani Green Energy and Adani Energy Solutions are both declining, whereas Power Grid Corporation Of India and Tata Power are showing an upward trend. The overall market performance is reflected in the benchmark indices, with Nifty and Sensex both recording gains of 0.16% and 0.18% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|311.3
|4.85
|1.58
|317.4
|172.54
|289527.8
|Adani Green Energy
|1695.0
|-20.05
|-1.17
|2016.0
|816.0
|268493.51
|Adani Power
|593.3
|-1.7
|-0.29
|647.0
|214.0
|228832.25
|Tata Power
|422.0
|10.2
|2.48
|464.3
|201.75
|134913.06
|Adani Energy Solutions
|986.1
|-5.35
|-0.54
|1250.0
|686.9
|109998.73
Adani Power share price is at ₹598 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹581.13 and ₹605.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹581.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 605.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Adani Power remained unchanged at ₹595.00 today. Over the past year, Adani Power shares have increased by 147.00% to reach ₹595.00, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 20.14% to 22112.90 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.99%
|3 Months
|3.4%
|6 Months
|52.3%
|YTD
|13.28%
|1 Year
|147.0%
The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|605.43
|Support 1
|581.13
|Resistance 2
|617.37
|Support 2
|568.77
|Resistance 3
|629.73
|Support 3
|556.83
The trading volume yesterday was 2.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 590 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹605 & ₹580.8 yesterday to end at ₹603.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
