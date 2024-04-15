Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock opened at ₹614.15 and closed at ₹617.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹615 and the low was ₹590.8. The market capitalization stands at ₹229,565.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹647 and the 52-week low is ₹185.1. The BSE volume for the day was 464,804 shares traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.29%
|3 Months
|7.5%
|6 Months
|74.09%
|YTD
|13.34%
|1 Year
|214.67%
Adani Power stock is currently priced at ₹595.2 with a percent change of -3.67 and a net change of -22.7. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Adani Power had a trading volume of 464,804 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹617.9.
