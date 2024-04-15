Hello User
Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 15 Apr 2024, by -3.67 %. The stock closed at 617.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 595.2 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock opened at 614.15 and closed at 617.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 615 and the low was 590.8. The market capitalization stands at 229,565.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 647 and the 52-week low is 185.1. The BSE volume for the day was 464,804 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.29%
3 Months7.5%
6 Months74.09%
YTD13.34%
1 Year214.67%
15 Apr 2024, 09:01 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹595.2, down -3.67% from yesterday's ₹617.9

Adani Power stock is currently priced at 595.2 with a percent change of -3.67 and a net change of -22.7. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

15 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹617.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Power had a trading volume of 464,804 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 617.9.

