Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹458 and closed at ₹450.15, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹540.15 and a low of ₹458 during the day, with a trading volume of 5,875,276 shares. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹173,523.7 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹896.75 and a low of ₹430.85.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 644.08% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 51 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹540.15 & ₹458 yesterday to end at ₹539.15. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.