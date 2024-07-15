Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock opened at ₹722 and closed at ₹721.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹726, while the low was ₹708. The market capitalization stands at ₹273,861.95 crore. The 52-week high is ₹896.75 and the 52-week low is ₹235.7. The BSE volume for the day was 452,733 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Power has increased by 0.06% and is currently trading at ₹710.45. Over the past year, Adani Power's shares have surged by 199.30% to ₹710.45, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 25.24% to 24502.15 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.15%
|3 Months
|9.98%
|6 Months
|31.19%
|YTD
|35.19%
|1 Year
|199.3%
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|720.3
|Support 1
|703.45
|Resistance 2
|731.5
|Support 2
|697.8
|Resistance 3
|737.15
|Support 3
|686.6
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 452 k.
Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹726 & ₹708 yesterday to end at ₹710.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.