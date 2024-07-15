Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

1 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock price went down today, 15 Jul 2024, by -1.55 %. The stock closed at 721.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 710.05 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Power Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock opened at 722 and closed at 721.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 726, while the low was 708. The market capitalization stands at 273,861.95 crore. The 52-week high is 896.75 and the 52-week low is 235.7. The BSE volume for the day was 452,733 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jul 2024, 09:19 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Power has increased by 0.06% and is currently trading at 710.45. Over the past year, Adani Power's shares have surged by 199.30% to 710.45, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 25.24% to 24502.15 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.15%
3 Months9.98%
6 Months31.19%
YTD35.19%
1 Year199.3%
15 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1720.3Support 1703.45
Resistance 2731.5Support 2697.8
Resistance 3737.15Support 3686.6
15 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6513 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 452 k.

15 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹721.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 726 & 708 yesterday to end at 710.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

