Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 15 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 15 Mar 2024, by 1.81 %. The stock closed at 528.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 537.65 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock opened at 505 and closed at 528.1 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 544 and the low was 501.7. The market capitalization stood at 207,368.32 crore. The 52-week high and low were 589.3 and 166.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 130,407 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹528.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Power on BSE had a volume of 130,407 shares with a closing price of 528.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!