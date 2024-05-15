Active Stocks
Adani Power Share Price Highlights : Adani Power closed today at ₹639.8, up 1.94% from yesterday's ₹627.65

42 min read . Updated: 15 May 2024, 08:04 PM IST
Livemint

Adani Power Share Price Highlights : Adani Power stock price went up today, 15 May 2024, by 1.94 %. The stock closed at 627.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 639.8 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Highlights
Adani Power Share Price Highlights

Adani Power Share Price Highlights : Adani Power's stock on the BSE opened at 594.45 and closed at 595 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 635.85 and a low of 590.65 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Power stood at 242080.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 647 and the 52-week low was 214. The BSE volume for the stock was 1426123 shares.

15 May 2024, 08:04:21 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power has a 0.02% MF holding & 15.91% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.01% in december to 0.02% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 15.86% in december to 15.91% in march quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:37:23 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Return metrics and efficiency

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power achieved a ROE of 57.24% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 28.81% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% & 0.00% respectively.

15 May 2024, 07:06:14 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power has shown an EPS growth of 150.28% and a revenue growth of 24.29% over the last 3 years. In the past twelve months, the company's revenue was 503512.50 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue in the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to have a growth of �% in revenue and �% in profit for the upcoming quarter.

15 May 2024, 06:07:31 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Today, Adani Power's stock price has increased by 1.94% to reach 639.8, following a similar trend as its industry counterparts. Companies like Power Grid Corporation Of India, Adani Green Energy, Tata Power, and Adani Energy Solutions are also experiencing growth. However, the overall market indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Power Grid Corporation Of India314.25.01.62317.4172.54292224.97
Adani Green Energy1837.648.12.692016.0816.0291081.81
Adani Power639.812.151.94647.0214.0246767.02
Tata Power431.451.150.27464.3201.75137934.21
Adani Energy Solutions1023.01.10.111250.0686.9114114.9
15 May 2024, 05:32:05 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power stock's low price today was 626 and the high price was 647.8.

15 May 2024, 03:55:50 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power closed today at ₹639.8, up 1.94% from yesterday's ₹627.65

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power share price closed the day at 639.8 - a 1.94% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 648.5 , 659.05 , 670.3. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 626.7 , 615.45 , 604.9.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:46:59 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -28.55% lower than yesterday

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Adani Power until 3 PM has decreased by 28.55% compared to yesterday, while the price has dropped by 1.94% to 639.8. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. An increase in price with higher volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 03:37:41 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 03:21:31 PM IST

Multibagger stock: Adani Power share price touches lifetime high. Experts see 25% more upside

Multibagger stock: Adani Power share price has ascended 170% in one year

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/multibagger-stock-adani-power-share-price-touches-lifetime-high-experts-see-25-more-upside-11715765013444.html

15 May 2024, 03:12:16 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power trading at ₹640.6, up 2.06% from yesterday's ₹627.65

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power share price is at 640.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 601.3 and 646.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 601.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 646.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 03:03:22 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days594.09
10 Days597.97
20 Days599.90
50 Days573.33
100 Days556.57
300 Days456.47
15 May 2024, 03:00:29 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 02:55:24 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 2 PM is -23.24% lower than yesterday

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The volume of Adani Power traded until 2 PM is down by 23.24% compared to yesterday, with the price at 639.85, a decrease of 1.94%. Volume traded is a significant factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 02:37:51 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving back and forth between the levels of 640.87 and 636.22 in the last hour. Traders could potentially explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 636.22 and selling near the hourly resistance of 640.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1640.93Support 1636.68
Resistance 2643.72Support 2635.22
Resistance 3645.18Support 3632.43
15 May 2024, 02:07:36 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power trading at ₹640.1, up 1.98% from yesterday's ₹627.65

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power share price is at 640.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 601.3 and 646.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 601.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 646.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 01:54:59 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -10.99% lower than yesterday

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Adani Power traded until 1 PM is 10.99% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 639.7, a decrease of 1.92%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 01:34:23 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 644.3 and 639.0 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 639.0 and selling near the hourly resistance at 644.3.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1640.87Support 1636.22
Resistance 2643.78Support 2634.48
Resistance 3645.52Support 3631.57
15 May 2024, 01:07:08 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power stock's low price today was 626, and the high price reached was 647.8.

15 May 2024, 12:47:55 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 29.76% higher than yesterday

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Adani Power traded by 12 AM is 29.76% higher than yesterday, with the price at 639.65, up by 1.91%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends along with price. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 12:39:07 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 643.75 and 637.6 in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 637.6 and selling near the hourly resistance at 643.75.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1644.3Support 1639.0
Resistance 2646.95Support 2636.35
Resistance 3649.6Support 3633.7
15 May 2024, 12:28:49 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days594.09
10 Days597.97
20 Days599.90
50 Days573.33
100 Days556.57
300 Days456.47
15 May 2024, 12:23:18 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power Short Term and Long Term Trends

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Power share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 12:10:51 PM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power trading at ₹641.65, up 2.23% from yesterday's ₹627.65

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power share price is at 641.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 601.3 and 646.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 601.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 646.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:50:42 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 135.39% higher than yesterday

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The volume of Adani Power traded by 11 AM is 135.39% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 643.2, showing a 2.48% increase. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decrease in prices.

15 May 2024, 11:35:45 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 643.02 and 634.02 in the past hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 634.02 and selling near the hourly resistance of 643.02.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1643.75Support 1637.6
Resistance 2647.45Support 2635.15
Resistance 3649.9Support 3631.45
15 May 2024, 11:23:44 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power trading at ₹641.2, up 2.16% from yesterday's ₹627.65

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power share price is at 641.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 601.3 and 646.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 601.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 646.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:11:29 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Adani Power's stock price has increased by 2.3% to reach 642.1, showing a positive trend along with its industry counterparts. Similar companies like Power Grid Corporation Of India, Adani Green Energy, Tata Power, and Adani Energy Solutions are also experiencing growth. Meanwhile, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by -0.15% and -0.05% each.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Power Grid Corporation Of India312.453.251.05317.4172.54290597.37
Adani Green Energy1826.036.52.042016.0816.0289244.33
Adani Power642.114.452.3647.0214.0247654.12
Tata Power434.54.20.98464.3201.75138909.3
Adani Energy Solutions1028.16.20.611250.0686.9114683.8
15 May 2024, 10:54:00 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 387.27% higher than yesterday

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Adani Power traded by 10 AM is 387.27% higher than yesterday, with the price at 641.8, up by 2.25%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may indicate further price declines.

15 May 2024, 10:40:09 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Adani Power touched a high of 642.05 & a low of 633.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1643.02Support 1634.02
Resistance 2647.03Support 2629.03
Resistance 3652.02Support 3625.02
15 May 2024, 10:10:00 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 09:59:23 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Power Share Price Live Updates: Today, Adani Power's stock price has increased by 1.58% to reach 637.55, following the upward trend of its industry peers like Power Grid Corporation Of India, Adani Green Energy, Tata Power, and Adani Energy Solutions. In general, both Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have also seen a rise of 0.25% and 0.08% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Power Grid Corporation Of India310.81.60.52317.4172.54289062.77
Adani Green Energy1815.025.51.422016.0816.0287501.9
Adani Power637.559.91.58647.0214.0245899.21
Tata Power435.755.451.27464.3201.75139308.92
Adani Energy Solutions1032.3510.451.021250.0686.9115157.89
15 May 2024, 09:40:11 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power trading at ₹633.75, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹627.65

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power share price is at 633.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 601.3 and 646.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 601.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 646.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 09:22:16 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Power has increased by 3.05% and is currently trading at 646.80. Over the past year, Adani Power shares have surged by 166.29% to reach 646.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.76% to reach 22217.85 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.18%
3 Months9.36%
6 Months60.79%
YTD19.59%
1 Year166.29%
15 May 2024, 08:49:24 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Power on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1646.85Support 1601.3
Resistance 2664.2Support 2573.1
Resistance 3692.4Support 3555.75
15 May 2024, 08:15:34 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5311 k

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 113.94% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 1426 k.

15 May 2024, 08:01:47 AM IST

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: Adani Power closed at ₹595 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Power Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 635.85 & 590.65 yesterday to end at 595. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

